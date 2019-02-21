On the grid for new kart season

This weekend will see the Woodthorpe Kart Club 2019 championships get underway at their Strubby Race Circuit.

Local drivers will be out to prove their worth with several hoping to defend their championship titles from 2018.

Drivers can start racing at five years of age in the popular Bambino class.

With a number of drivers moving up, Mablethorpe’s Levi McGrath and Tyler Lee will be hoping to be among the front runners.

In the Cadet classes, Cadwell’s double champion Liam Hartley will be out to show his class in his new team colours this weekend.

Charlie Webster finished the season strongly in Mini-Max and will be hoping for even better results when he comes across 2017 Mini-max champ Daniel Drury, from Louth.

Kieran McCarney has shown good progress since joining the club and will be looking for top finishes in the Max-Lights.

The popular Max-177’s will feature an even healthier grid with several drivers making the switch from the Lifans.

Louth’s Mike North will be hoping to repeat his 2018 success, but expect Mablethorpe’s Josh Howell to challenge hard, as will Spilsby’s Simon Grant.

The ever popular Kz125s will topping the bill as usual with Carlton’s Michael Kenney out to defend his title from Boston’s Reece Cridland.

Expect to see local father and son James and William Ashe to be challenging once again.

Will, who attends Alford QEGS, has a win-it or bin-it all action style while dad James is normally there to pick up the pieces.

Practice starts at midday on Saturday with the first race at 10am on Sunday.

Spectators are welcome.

For details visit www.woodthorpekartclub.co.uk