Academy youngsters claim sports hall title

Youngsters from Mablethorpe Primary Academy were crowned winners of a regional sports hall athletics competition.

The Greenwood Academies Trust Primary Sports Hall Athletics event was held in Leceister, organised by Jamie Kilner, director of sport for the trust.

A total of 21 academies from across the trust attended, which saw more than 600 pupils in action.

Competitors took part in several track and field events and Mablethorpe Primary Academy came out on top - a phenomenal achievement.

The pupils trained extremely hard to prepare for this exciting event and all performed consistently well and supported each other brilliantly.

Principal Catherine Teale said: “Huge congratulations to our year five and year six team on their outstanding performances.

“We are immensely proud of their success and they are thrilled with their achievements.”