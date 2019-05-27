Alford are beaten at Market Deeping

Lincs ECB Premier

Market Deeping 213-8, Alford 1sts 171 - Deeping won by 42 runs.

Alford and District Firsts remain second-bottom of the Lincs ECB Premier following their 42-run defeat at Market Deeping.

Andrew White claimed three wickets as the hosts reached 213-8 at the end of their 50 overs, Sam Malton top scoring with an unbeaten 50.

Steve Kirkham (two), Tom White (two) and Jack Wightwick added support with the ball.

With openers Lloyd Batchelor and Joshuia Hallam both dismissed before reaching double figures, Alford had a job on their hands.

George Gregory (23) and Wightwick (19) steadied the ship before Andrew White’s 76 gave Alford a glimmer of hope.

But with no further teammate reaching 10 runs Alford were all out in the 40th over.

On Saturday the Firsts host Louth (noon).

Lincolnshire County League Fourth Division

Alford 2nds 193-6, Louth 3rds 194-7 - Louth won by three wickets.

Alford Seconds were beaten by three wickets at Louth Thirds on Saturday.

Neil Calvert (69), Justin Owen (65) and Aaron Wilkinson (20) helped the away side post a respectable 193-6.

Raghav Agarwal was the pick of the Louth bowlers, taking four victims for the loss of 30 runs.

Louth openers Bailey Wright (58) and Dean Wright (42) began well with support coming from William Pridgeon (27) and Agarwal (16).

Owen (4-46), Aaron Wilkinson (2-52) and Glyn Handley’s run out made headway into the Louth line-up.

The Seconds are without a game this weekend but the Sunday side host Skegness (1.30pm).