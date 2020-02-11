Alford cyclo-cross champ Jensen ends season with double win

Exciting up-and-coming cycling prospect Jensen Windsor finished his cyclo-cross campaign on a high with victory in his final two races.

His first win came in the last round of the Lincolnshire League, and six days later he was back in action, at Beeston, near Nottingham, in the Notts and Derby League.

The Alford rider took his tally of cyclo-cross wins this season to 15 at Beeston EMN-201002-100149002

Competing on his favourite course against a strong field of 40 riders, including National League rivals, the Alford teenager took the chequered flag almost minutes ahead of the second-placed rider.

But the final race of Windsor’s busy schedule, at Marston Lodge, Leicester, last Sunday was cancelled as Storm Ciara lashed the UK.

It capped a very long and gruelling, but ultimately successful campaign which began last September.

The season saw the youngster line up in 32 races all over the UK, in county, regional and national level competitions, taking 24 podium finishes, including 15 wins.

These results propelled him from 50th of 338 riders in his national age group rankings to a season-ending position of seventh.

Along the way Windsor picked up the National Schoolboys title, a County Championship double, as well as a silver medal at the Four Counties East Midlands Regional Championships, and 24th place in his first national championships.

But despite the end of one season, there will be little time to rest as he continues with his training and preparation for next September by competing in the Viva le Velo Spring/Summer Cyclo-cross League.

This will take him to Hull and Scunthorpe once a week from the end of this month.

Windsor also has the road race season to look forward to, starting in April, when he will be competing on a weekly basis and targeting a qualifying spot for the British 10-mile Time Trial Championships in the summer.

Jensen would like to thank his sponsors, Dales Sports Surfaces, of Boston.