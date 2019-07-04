Alford golfer Ashton Turner qualifies for The Open for a second time following tense play-off

Alford golfer Ashton Turner won a thrilling play-off to qualify for the 148th Open Championship.

He will now compete at Royal Portrush, starting on July 18, the second straight year he has qualified for the sport’s most prestigious competition.

A sublime five under par round had Turner, who competed at Carnoustie last year, tied for the lead at lunch in the elite 72-man field at Nottinghamshire’s Hollinwell Golf Club on Tuesday.

In the penultimate group of the day, Turner - who is attached to Kenwick Park - had to emotionally contend with the fast start of the players around him.

He managed his game well under immense pressure to finish tied for third place with Woodhall Spa’s David Coupland after a second-round level par 72 to force a play-off for the final spot at Royal Portrush.

On the tricky par four fourth hole Coupland hit his second shot in close for birdie as Turner missed the green.

Heroics from the sand saw Turner save par and Coupland narrowly missing for birdie, the first hole halved.

Onto the long downhill 18th hole, Turner smoked his tee shot down the middle.

Three more solid shots left Coupland requiring a four-foot putt for the half, which he made.

At the third play-off hole both Turner and Coupland found sand off the tee but, as they found their way to the green, Ashton held his nerve to two putt and win the play-off.