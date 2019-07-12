Alford rider Jensen books national TT slot with season best

Up-and-coming cycling talent Jensen Windsor will spend the summer preparing for two national championships after coming through qualifying.

The Alford rider has qualified for the National Youth Championships for the second year running after finishing third at the Under 17s Lincolnshire 10-mile time trial qualifier.

Jensen has two national championships to ride in September EMN-191107-112110002

It could have been even better for Jensen who missed out on second place by a second.

The Queen Elizabeth Grammar School student has been competing in road races throughout the county this season, and rode his fastest time of the year at Hemswell Cliff, clocking 23min 41secs to cement his automatic qualification into the finals as the fastest 15-year-old.

Jensen was pleased with his performance after shaving more than a minute off last year’s qualification time, and said a big thank-you to his mechanic Sam Tuplin.

The national finals will be held in Norwich on September 8 in what will be a busy month.

The opening month of autumn will also see the Alford Wheeler race in the British Schools Cycling Association National Cyclocross Championships at Kirklees.