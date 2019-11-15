Alford rider targets national finals after ranking rise

Up-and-coming rider Jensen Windsor has set his sights on a place in the national cyclo-cross finals after hitting a rich vein of form.

With more than half the season still to race, the 15-year-old tops the under 16s age group in both the Lincolnshire Championship and Trophy Day Series and wants to line up in the regional finals and national finals.

Jensen has picked up six wins in recent weeks EMN-191114-103915002

The Alford rider, who now races for VC Lincoln, had a disappointing start to the season with some inconsistent results as he struggled to find the form which brought him success at the National schoolboy Cyclocross Championships.

But his intense training and race programme, coupled with his reserves of hard work and determination, has helped turn the tide, with results now flowing thick and fast.

Windsor’s development is being helped by racing regularly in the competing in the Under 16s National League which takes him all over the UK and pits him against the top 100 riders in the country including the British and European Champions.

Closer to home his busy schedule includes regional and county level races in the Central, Leicestershire, Notts and Derby and Lincolnshire leagues.

A string of superb recent results has brought 10 podium finishes, including six race wins, a run which has propelled him up to 12th in the national rankings.