Alford trials rider opens world title defence with Japan wins

Emma Bristow continued her domination of the motorcycle trials scene after riding to two world championship victories.

The Alford sportswoman has been riding high in the sport for the last 12 years when she finished ninth in the 2006 World Championships aged just 16.

Emma Bristow made the perfect start in her defence of her world title EMN-190613-152957002

The defending GP women’s world trials champion made a perfect start to her latest campaign in Japan.

“I couldn’t be happier with the results from the world championship opener, taking two wins out of two,” she said.

The sport has taken the 28-year-old onto the international stage – a hobby encouraged by her parents when she was only four, before her skills eventually saw her turn professional.

She signed for the Ossa factory in 2011 and was runner-up at that year’s world campionships, a result she repeated 12 months later.

Familiar territory for the Alford rider - the top step of the podium EMN-190613-153007002

At the end of that season Emma joined Sherco and went on to win the Women’s FIM Trial European Championships in 2013 before becoming British and world champion the following year.

Emma is now honing her fitness at Louth’s Meridian Leisure Centre as she builds towards the next two rounds in France and Portugal.

With the bikes weighing 70kg, core strength is vital, while the training also builds the strength and endurance she needs, especially in the British

Championships which are mixed competitions.

Emma Bristow EMN-190613-152936002

“It’s a fact that men have more natural physical strength and to compete on that level I have to ensure I maintain and continually improve my fitness in all areas,” she explained.

“The power and explosiveness have to be there.”

A specific programme has been recommended to her developed by lifestyle consultants at the Meridian which is operated by the Magna Vitae Trust for Leisure and Culture.

“The centre is 15 minutes from home and coming two or three times a week is ideal,” she added.

“We are very lucky to have this centre in the town and I love the virtual classes that are now running, too.”

Training, either in the gym or on the bikes, takes place six days a week and lasts up to four hours, a regime which has remained the same since her competitive career began.

As with many teenagers, she had a hard decision to make when she left sixth form – pursue her sporting dream or go down the academic route?

She said: “I could have gone to university, but I just didn’t know what I wanted to do and was not going to embark on something that wasn’t right for me.

“I look back and have no regrets.”

Married to James Fry, a fellow enthusiast, the couple are completely immersed in the sport.

“We love it. And while I know I have been lucky to follow my dream, it is like everything in life – you must work hard and do all you can to do well in your chosen area, whatever it may be,” said Emma.

“Nerves are natural and there would be something wrong if you didn’t feel those nerves in whatever you are trying to do.

“But again, in whatever you are doing in life, you must put in the correct preparation and believe.”