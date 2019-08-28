Ashton Turner boost PGA EuroPro Tour Championbship hopes

Ashton Turner strengthened his chances of competing at the end-of-season PGA EuroPro Tour Championships after another top-15 finish.

The 23-year-old, from Alford, finished tied 13th in the HotelPlanner.com Championship, but may have wondered what might have been after a scorching opening round.

Looking for his maiden win on the Tour, Turner was bang in contention after firing six birdies and no dropped shots in a round of 66.

The six-under par total left him tied for fourth and one shot off the lead at Frilford Heath.

But on a tougher day for scoring, a level-par second round of 72 of two bogeys and two birdies, moved him down the leaderboard.

He made a bad start to the third and final round, dropping three shots after three holes, but had recovered well to retrieve them all by the 10th with three birdies.

But a birdie at 15 was book-ended by two bogeys to finish with a one-over round and a five-under par total to finish tied for 13th overall.

The Kenwick Park honorary member was straight back in action the following week at MacDonald Hill, in Shropshire.

He mixed four birdies with three bogeys and a double in a one-over par 72 in last Wednesday’s opening round which left him in a tie for 59th.

But Turner hit back the following day with five birdies in a two-under second round of 69 to make the cut at one-under for Friday’s final round.

While he could not pick up a birdie on his final front nine of the week, there were no dropped shots either.

Turner would go on to par his first 11 holes before finally breaking the pattern with a birdie at the par-three 12th.

He immediately gave the shot back at the par-four 13th before finishing with a run of five pars.

His level-par round left him one-under for the week and in a tie for 31st.

The result left him 35th in the overall order of merit and still well-placed to qualify for the season-ending Tour Championships, with the top-60 invited to Desert Springs, in Spain.