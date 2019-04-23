Break and Seashell share quiz honours

All of the prizes have been decided as the Mablethorpe and District Quiz League season came to its conclusion.

The Ariel League trophy went to Break Like The Wind who racked up a total of 877 points from 1,100 questions over the season, more than 30 clear of Louth Minions.

But they were denied a trophy double when they were pushed into second place in The Quiz League Vase by Seashell Heroes who scores 276 from 320 questions.

And Axe and Cleaver won the Seward Trophy Handicap from The Old Post Office.

Final scores –

Vase (320 questions): 1 Seashell Heroes 276, 2 Break Like The Wind 262, 3 Louth Minions 252, 4 Thin Quizzy 246, 5 Sutton Mountain Rescue 242, 6 Wheeler Dealers 241, 7 Carousel Crooners 213, 8 Turk’s Head Remainders 201, 9 The Old Post Office 188, 10 Axe and Cleaver 181, 11 Louth Misfits 174.

Ariel League Trophy (1,100 questions): 1 Break Like The Wind 877, 2 Louth Minions 846, 3 Sutton Shell Heroes 839, 4 Thin Quizzy 748, 5 Sutton Mountain Rescue 736, 6 Wheeler Dealers 728, 7 Carousel Crooners 719, 8 The Old Post Office 549, 9 Turk’s Head Remainders 544, 10 Axe and Cleaver 503, 11 Louth Misfits 465.

Seward Trophy (Handicap – 80 questions): 1 Axe and Cleaver 95, 2 The Old Post Office 93, 3 Carousel Crooners 89, 4 Thin Quizzy 87, 5 Sutton Mountain Rescue 87, 6 Break Like The Wind 86, 7 Seashell Heroes 83, 8 Turk’s Head Remainders 83, 9 Wheeler Dealers 83, 10 Louth Misfits 81, 11 Louth Minions 81.