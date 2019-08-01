British Superbikes: Hickman looks to extend Thruxton record

Following strong finishes at Snetterton in round six, Peter Hickman enters the second half of the season with renewed confidence.

The Louth rider is lying just outside of the all-important top six as he approaches round seven of the British Superbike Championship which is to be held at one of his favourite circuits, Thruxton, this weekend.

Hickman has been on the podium many times at the Hampshire circuit and will be aiming for the same again this time in an effort to edge closer to a top-six finish in the rider standings.

He is only 18 points adrift from Xavi Fores who holds the elusive sixth place and two top results could see him overhaul the Honda rider.

The Smiths Racing BMW is still being developed, but is getting better with each outing.

And despite still running a stock engine, the bike is very competitive as Hickman proved at Snetterton last time out when he finished in fifth place in race two.

Timetable for Thruxton:

Friday – free practice 10.05am and 2.35pm; Saturday – free practice 10.15am, qualifying 4pm; Sunday – warm-up 10.50am, race one (20 laps) 1.30pm, race two (20 laps) 4.30pm.