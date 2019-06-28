British Superbikes: Peter Hickman bids to break into top six

Peter Hickman travels north of the border to Knockhill for round five of the 2019 British Superbike championship this weekend.

After recording fifth and seventh-place finishes in the two races at Brands Hatch last time out, the Louth rider is now sitting in eighth position in the rider standings.

This leaves him just two positions away from the top six who go through to the end-of-season showdown to challenge for the title.

Now settled back into short circuit racing, the fastest road racer in the world is hoping for two strong results from the Knockhill round on the Smiths Racing BMW to move him nearer to the elusive top six.

His recent excursion to the Isle of Man TT races saw him record three wins, a second and a third place.

Timetable form the British Superbike class:

Friday – free practice 10.20am and 3.45pm; Saturday – free practice 10.25am, qualifying 4pm; Sunday – warm up 9.40am, race one (30 laps) 1.30pm, race two (30 laps) 4.30pm.