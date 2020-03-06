Cadwell Park: British Superbike Champs to headline busy year

Cadwell Park has confirmed another busy season of motorsport in 2020, centred around the popular British Superbike Championship ‘Party in the Park’ weekend in August.

The Lincolnshire Wolds track will also host an array of club level events on two and four wheels throughout the year.

The Party in the Park will bring thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts to the Wolds for three days of BSB action featuring some of the finest motorcycle racers in the country. Machinery from Ducati, BMW, Yamaha, Honda and Suzuki will fly over the iconic Mountain leap at this summer highlight with super-talented riders like Australian Josh Brookes in the saddle.

Other major events this season include the Modified Live car show in May, plus the Vintage Motorsport Festival and Historic Worlds Trophy, both celebrating the venue’s heritage.

As ever, Cadwell Park will host events for the majority of the UK’s leading motorcycle racing organisations, further cementing the venue’s reputation as a favourite with bikers at a grassroots level.

In August, the ever-popular International Sidecar Revival returns, while there will be some less traditional events towards the season’s end, with the Norasport Supermoto event in the autumn ahead of the customary Rally and Fireworks finale on November 22.

The circuit has undergone upgrades over the winter, including track resurfacing, the addition of more hard-standing in the paddock, and a new spectator bank at Chris Curve, aiming to improve the experience for both visitors and competitors.

2020 Cadwell Park Calendar –

April 18-19 – Classic Sports Car Club Racing; May 2-3 – 750 Motor Club Car Championships; May 8-9 – MSVR Club Car Championships; May 10 – Modified Live; May 24-25 – Thundersport GB - King of the Mountain; June 13-14 – No Limits Club Bike Championships; June 20 – Vintage Motorsport Festival; June 27-28 – BMCRC-MRO 2020 Championships; July 4-5 – BARC Club Car Championships; July 11-12 – CRMC Classic Bike Weekend; July 18-19 – NG Road Racing Club Bike Championships; July 26 – Classic and Modern Motorsport Races; August 8-9 – International Sidecar Revival; August 21-23 – Bennetts British Superbike Championship; September 5-6 – Suzuki Live!; September 12-13 – No Limits Club Bike Championships; September 19-20 – HSCC Historic Wolds Trophy; September 26-27 – VMCC Vintage Motorcycle Championships; October 24-25 – Thundersport GB - Thunder in the Wolds; October 31-November 1 – British Supermoto Championship; November 22 – Stage Rally and Fireworks.