Colour Run returns to Easter Street

There will be a splash of colour at Alford Town FC later this month when it hosts a run with a difference.

Their third annual Colour Run event is open to all and held at their East Street ground on Saturday, June 15 at 10.30am.

Entrants get covered with colours at every colour station during the non-timed 5km fun run, walk or skip.

Registration takes place from 9.30am, with warm-up from 10.15am. Registration forms are available from JB Flowers, in South Market Place, or to download from the club’s website at www.alfordtownfc.co.uk

Entry, which includes T-shirt, sunglasses and wristband costs £10 in advance, or £12 on the day for adults, and for children, £5 in advance or £6 on the day. Family tickets (two adults two children) are available at £25 in advance or £30 on the day.

Refreshments will be available on the day from the clubhouse.