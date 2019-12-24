Fancy a new sport? Louth Triathlon Club to host open day

Louth Triathlon Club are holding their annual showcase for any newcomers interested in trying the sport or anyone after a little more fitness in their lives.

Their annual open day takes place at Meridian Leisure Centre in the town on Saturday, January 4.

Coaches and members will be in the downstairs multi-function room from 9.30am to noon to meet, ask questions, and find out more about the sport and the club.

Founded in 2013, Louth Triathlon Club has grown to 90 members, aged from 14 to 70-plus, of all abilities and a roughly equal gender split.

Some joined to keep fit with like-minded people, and some to achieve their own goals and set challenges, while others train to race for Great Britain in their age group.

The club’s ethos is to be friendly and supportive with community at its heart.

Their training timetable covers most days of the week and everyone is welcome.

Mel Brumpton joined the club after attending last year’s open day.

“I was nervous about rocking up to my first swim session and run session, but shouldn’t have been,” she said.

“Everyone is so welcoming and encouraging. There is no pressure, but lots of encouragement which I’ve really needed and appreciated.

“I’m glad I made the jump, and so pleased I joined.”

Regular bike maintenance demonstrations will also be held throughout the morning, and coffee and cake will be available.