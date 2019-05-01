Final countdown for the snooker and billiards cups

The Louth Billiards & Snooker League, sponsored by Faulkners Audio Visual & Domestic Appliances

PH Mountain Cardboard Services and Sibjon Builders who have both made it to the final of the Jubilee Snooker Knock-out competition.

PH Mountain Cardboard Services were trailing 7-5 against Harness & Cooper Joiners after the first leg.

But they managed to win 10-1 in the second to go through 15-8 on aggregate with Dan and Pete Mountain, Matt Chandler and Sam Done all winning to complete the turn around.

Sibjon Builders were leading 7-5 after the first leg against Louth Volks World but they managed a 6-6 draw to qualify with Martin Kemplay and Graham Smith winning for the visitors.

Simon Davison and Simon Godfrey won for the hosts but it wasn’t quite enough.

The league has also reached the final of the Billiards Team Knock-out.

ABC Riding Wear and Naulls & Dales have both qualified after they played each other this week in a game ABC Riding Wear won 2-1, with Mike Rice and Kev Fenwick both winning.

Mark Storey got a consolation frame for the visitors.

Moran Travel beat MA Stephensons Autos 3-0 with Luke Howard, Joe Tompkins and Ray Charlton all winning for the hosts.