First place for Paula at the Grimsthorpe 10-miler

Mablethorpe RC’s Paula Downing claimed the first female prize at the Grimsthorpe Gallop.

The event is hosted by SBR Events and its third year proved popular with hundreds of participants on four trail run events on the same day.

There was a family friendly 5k, a longer challenge of 10k, a 10-miler or a half marathon route to choose from.

Set in the beautiful grounds of Grimsthorpe Castle in the delightfully charming Lincolnshire countryside close to Bourne, these perfect summer races are suitable for all ages and abilities.

Paula was of the 128 entrants in the 10-mile run.

Yet another phenomenal performance by Paula saw her crossed the finish line in 1:11.24s, the first female and third overall, finishing within two-and-a-half minutes of the first two.

The winner was Mark Page (Sleaford Striders AC) with Mark Preston (Lincoln Wellington AC) second.

Club members have been in parkrun action, enjoying these 5k events held around the country.

At Cleethorpes this weekend Janine Stones was the first female to finish of the 256 runners in total, in a time of 21.28s.

Mablethorpe Running Club meet on Mondays at 6.30pm at Sutton On Sea Social Club and anyone is welcome to join them.