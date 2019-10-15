Former GB hockey skipper Kate Richardson-Walsh in Louth

Louth Hockey Club members met a world champion last week when former England and Team GB hockey captain Kate Richardson-Walsh paid a visit to the area.

Richardson-Walsh visited Somercotes Academy where she met students and PE teacher Amie Wright, who is also a coach at the Louth club.

She later presented awards at Louth Academy’s presentation evening in the town hall.

Hockey club junior member Blake Billings met the Olympic gold medal-winner and got to see at first hand one of her medals.

Richardson-Walsh won gold at the Rio Olympics in 2016, capping an international career spanning 13 years and becoming her country’s most capped player, with 375 appearances.

She was awarded an OBE in 2017 for services to hockey.