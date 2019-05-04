Harvey breaks his own British record

Teenage Para-swimmer Harvey Phillips claimed five medals and broke a British record at an international meet in Glasgow.

The Louth Swimming Club youngster was in top form, also claiming a series of personal best times.

Harvey and his team.

The British Para-Swimming International Meet (World Series) event at Tollcross International Centre in Glasgow saw him assisted at poolside by his dad Darren and his coach Sarah Richardson.

There were more than 384 international swimmers competing from 33 federations from as far away as China, USA, Canada, Azerbaijan, and Japan.

This was the second year that Harvey had qualified for this prestigious event, gaining six qualifying times.

There were two streams of swimmers competing – The World Series International swimmers who competed for the gold, silver and bronze medals and then the national swimmers, Harvey, with heats taking place during the morning session and finals in the evenings.

Medals were awarded to the top GB swimmer and top GB junior per event.

Harvey was the only male British S4/SB3 classification swimmer taking part.

The morning of day onesaw Harvey clock a five-second long course PB in the 100m freestyle (1.57.72).

In the final of the 150m individual medley he swam a huge 17-second PB and gained a time of 3.35.68.

Harvey won two medals for that event as top GB and GB junior.

Day two’s morning heats saw the 14-year-old qualify for the 50m butterfly final and the men’s 200m final, thanks to a nine-second PB.

In the national 50m fly final Harvey broke his own Men’s S4 British record by around half a second (1.04.29).

Harvey then received a further medal at the 200m freestyle ceremony for being top GB junior performer, his third medal.

Day three saw Harvey claim two more medals and a three-second PB in the 50m breaststroke final.

The final day ended with more success as Harvey competed in the 50m freestyle, gaining another three-second PB.