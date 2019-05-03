Hickman eyes Oulton points

Peter Hickman heads to Oulton Park in Cheshire over the May Day weekend for round two of the 2019 British Superbike championship.

He will be seeking to elevate himself up the rider standings with two strong results.

Hickman scored a brace of 14th places in the opening round of the series at Silverstone after the new Smiths Racing BMW S1000RR was late being delivered.

The delay meant that Hickman was unable to take part in the pre-season testing and also missed the British Superbike test at Silverstone which left him on the back foot compared to his rivals.

He also had limited track time prior to the races at Silverstone for the team to find a good setting.

But Hickman and the team persevered and did at least get some points on board and moved on to the BSB test at Oulton Park where they made some improvements to the bike and found a set up ahead of the races at the Cheshire circuit this weekend.

Hickman ended the day in fifth place and was happy with the way the bike responded.

Hickman will now work with the Smiths BMW team to develop the bike and look for improvement at Oulton Park in the run up to the first of the major International Road Races - the North West 200 in Northern Ireland.

The timetable for Oulton Park is: Saturday - free practice 10.05am and 3.15pm; Sunday - free practice noon, qualifying 4.15pm; Monday - warm-up 9.15am, race one 18 laps 1.30pm, race two 4.30pm.