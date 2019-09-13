History for Louth sidecar racer with fourth straight GB title

Louth sidecar racer Jevan Walmsley was part of motorcycling history when he and driver Pete Founds clinched their fourth straight British F2 Championship.

The pair sealed their fourth consecutive title in style, taking 11 wins and a second place to wrap up the championship with an unassailable lead with two rounds to spare.

Walmsley earns his crust during the champions' historic season EMN-191209-121340002

The Lincolnshire passenger was forced to miss the last round after breaking his heel in the final race of the previous round at Croft.

They started on row three in a reverse grid but collided with another competitor on the first corner, sending them upside down and landing them in the gravel trap.

Founds received only bruising, but his team-mate limped away to the medical centre, and on to Louth Hospital the following day who confirmed his broken bone.

Founds borrowed his brother’s passenger Jake Lowther, of Scunthorpe, for the round at Castle Combe and made sure of the title.

Aside from Walmsley’s injury it has been the duo’s most successful season.

As well as racking up an unprecedented fourth successive British Championship title, they also finished third and fourth at this year’s Isle of Man TT and returned to the island to win the Southern 100 Championship on only their second visit to the Billown road circuit.

Team72 have also broken lap records at Snetterton, Donington Park, Cadwell Park, Croft, Castle Combe.

Jevan would like to thank Howard and Rod at RandY Motors, Marcus and Sharon at Parkinson’s Fish Shop, and his place of work, John Darkes Ford and Volvo dealers.

“Without their help we couldn’t succeed in taking that chequered flag so many times,” he said.

“We hope we can carry on with our winning ways next season and have invested in a change of engines so we can challenge the world champions at the TT and retain our S100 title.”