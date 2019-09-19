Hollie Arnold called up for fifth world championships

Homegrown javelin star Hollie Arnold will be looking to add to her impressive international medal tally after being selected for her latest major championships.

Hollie, who was brought up in Holton-le-Clay and went to the Cordeaux Academy in Louth, has been called up by the British squad for the IPC World Para-athletics Championships in Dubai.

The 25-year-old will fly out to the Middle East in November for what will be her fifth world championships.

Hollie, who is now based in Wales, will be attempting to win world gold in the F46 javelin for the fourth time, and defend the crown she last won in London two years ago.

She is the undoubted star of her sport, as the reigning Paralympic champion, and won also won gold at the Commonwealth Games last year.