In-form Ashton Turner back on EuroPro Tour leaderboard

Ashton Turner continued his strong start to the 2019 season with his second successive top-seven finish on the PGA EuroPro Tour.

The Kenwick Park professional golfer finished tied for seventh at the Matchroom Sport Championship, held at the Harleyford Golf Club.

It matched his finish at the opening tour event of the season, the IFX Payments Championship the week before.

After dropping just three strokes the previous week, Turner dropped as many in a mixed opening round in Buckinghamshire.

Two shots went on the front nine, but they were counter-balanced by two birdies as he reached the turn at level par.

An eagle three was the perfect way to start the back nine, and he recovered a further bogey with a birdie at 17 to card a two-under-par 70 and tie for 36th.

But the Alford golfer went on a charge the following day, firing in four birdies in the first half of round two with just one dropped shot.

He continued his form on an unblemished back nine, making birdie at the 11th, 14th and again at the penultimate hole to rise up the leaderboard to a tie for sixth.

Turner’s brilliant six-under round of 66 left him well in contention and within two shots of the leaders.

The 23-year-old was unable to make a move on the first half of his final round, hitting the turn at level par after pulling back a bogey at three with a birdie four two holes later.

But the putts soon began to drop from then on, making back-to-back birdies at 11 and 12.

A dropped shot at the 15th threatened to derail his progress, but he bounced back immediately with another pair of birdies at 16 and 17.

His three-under par 69 gave him a final score of 11-under, just two shots behind eventual winner David Dixon.