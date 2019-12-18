Isle of Man TT champion Hickman outlines Norton mission

Leading international road racer Peter Hickman has confirmed he will ride the Norton Superlight at next year’s Isle of Man TT.

Norton has close family association for the Louth racer whose father Dave, a former GP racer, played an important role in the development of the Rotary Norton in the 1980s and 1990s.

The Lincolnshire rider will race the Norton Superlight in the lightweight class at the 2020 TT races.

Key members of his Smiths Racing team will prepare and run the bike this time as Hickman challenges to place a Norton back where he feels it belongs – on the podium at the TT.

In the 2019 race Hickman brought the Norton Silverlight home in eighth place.

“I was excited to be riding a British Lightweight bike at the TT,” he said.

“The ride also meant a lot to me because of my dad’s history with the Norton.”

This time the current outright lap record holder and five-time TT winner is hoping to take the Norton Silverlight to greater things/

“I found the bike handles very well, but, of course, there are things we need to change this year,” he added.

“It is really heavy as it is still a road bike, and a lot has to be done to make it lighter.

“The bike has real potential, and with the backing of the Smiths Racing team I believe the podium is a realistic aim for me next year.

“And if everything goes my way then the win is not out of reach.”

With the addition of the Lightweight class, Hickman will have six races to contest at the TT next year, two Superbike and Supersport races, plus the Superstock and now the lightweight class.