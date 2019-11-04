Juniors go unbeaten at tournament

There was some good news Louth Hockey Club as their youngsters finished unbeaten in an under 11s tournament at Horncastle.

The Louth juniors played four matches and there was some lovely passing and attacking play in all their games.

Strong defence and goalkeeping kept the goals out, while their persistent attackers managed to scored plenty at the other end.

They finished the tournament unbeaten with a 1-1 draw against Alford, a 4-0 win over hosts Horncastle, a 5-0 victory against Brigg , and a 1-1 draw with Lindum Legionaries.