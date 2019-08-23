Kenwick Park Golf: Icelandic team to fly in for Charity Day

Raising money for local causes has become a tradition at Kenwick Park Golf Club who will mark the 26th consecutive year of the Charity Day later this month.

The event was run by the founder Bob Jones for the first 21 years who then handed over the reins to his able successor, Steve Clarke.

As Bob sadly died in 2017, the trophy the teams play for is now called the Bob Jones Memorial Trophy.

A fitting way to keep his name alive, as this day has raised more than £140,000 to date, all of which has been donated to strictly local causes.

An entry of 34 teams of four golfers will head to the course from far and wide to take part on Friday, August 30, with one team flying in from Iceland especially for the day.

Steve’s wife Nicola and her team of helpers will run the halfway house, assisted by Simon Williams, on the barbecue.

All the food and drinks are kindly donated by sponsors of the event.

This year’s charities who will benefit are the North Sea Lions, Lincolnshire Wolds Riding for the Disabled, RNLI Cleethorpes and Skegness, Andy’s Children’s Hospice, When You Wish Upon a Star, and Rhys’ Donation Foundation.