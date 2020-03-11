Kenwick Park golfer Ashton Turner lands hits rich form on Portugal Pro Tour

Kenwick Park golfer Ashton Turner continued his fine early season form with back-to-back top-three finishes last week.

The 23-year-old has spent a good chunk of the last few months in the warmth of Portugal, honing his game on the Portugal Pro Tour for the main business of the season ahead.

Turner began the month with third place in the O’Connor Classic at the Amendoeira Golf Resort last Tuesday, and then went one better on Friday, finishing tied-second at the Faldo Classic.

“My game felt in good shape and it’s a nice platform to build on for the next couple of events,” he said.

Having claimed his first win of the season on the Algarve earlier in the winter, the Alford golfer opened his challenge at the O’Connor Classic with a two-under opening round of 70.

It left him handily placed in sixth, four shots behind leader John-Ross Galbraith.

Having mixed five birdies with three bogeys on day one, Turner produced an unblemished card in the second and final round.

He picked up an early birdie at the fourth, and another two either side of the turn to chip away at Galbraith’s lead.

But a further birdie at 16 and a closing round of 68 left him just short, his six-under-par total three adrift of the Irishman, and one behind runner-up Will Symons.

Just two days later and Turner was back in action at the Faldo Classic.

He looked to have carried over his form as early birdies left him two-under after just four holes.

But on a day of high-scoring, dropped strokes at eight and 11 left the Lincolnshire star to settle for a level-par round of 72 and a share of fourth place.

The challenge grew tougher the following day, with only winner George Bloor breaking 70 and four golfers shooting under-par rounds.

Turner looked to be among them as he approached the 18th at two-under after a rollercoaster round of six birdies and four bogeys.

But a frustrating double-bogey finish left him with back-to-back 72s and a share of second place, with Bloor five shots clear of the pack.