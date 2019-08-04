Lincs CCC aim to keep up title challenge in Norfolk

Lincolnshire CCC head to Horsford to face Norfolk CCC in their fourth Eastern Division Championship match of the season.

The three-day fixture commences today (11am).

Currently Lincolnshire occupy second place in the table and a win in Norfolk would put them in a strong position to challenge for the title.

The 13-man squad includes ten of those who beat Suffolk at Cleethorpes in their last match, plus Curtis Free, Adam Tillcock and Alex Willerton.

The full Lincolnshire squad is: C. Wilson, U. Arshad, B. Coddington, M. Fowler, C. Free, D. Freeman, S. Johnson, N. Keast, J. Kendall, S. Thakor, A. Tillcock, J. Timby, and A. Willerton.