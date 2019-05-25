Lincs CCC to face Cumberland in T20 double header

Lincolnshire CCC travel to Penrith to face Cumberland in the Unicorns T20 competition tomorrow (Sunday).

The format of the group stages of the competition requires two matches to be played on the day.

Lincolnshire had a successful start when they defeated Northumberland in both matches at Grantham and will be looking to continue where they left off.

Cumberland will provide strong opposition having won all four of their opening matches.

The Lincolnshire squad will be the same that was successful against Northumberland: C. Wilson (captain), J. Kendall, L. Kimber, U. Arshad, D. Freeman, J. Timby, T. Keast, A. Rafiq, M. Fowler, N. Keast, C. Free, A. Willerton.