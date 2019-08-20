Lincs ECB: Louth CC set for big month in battle to avoid drop

Louth CC First XI remained in touch in the battle to avoid relegation from the Lincs ECB Premier despite being without a fixture on Saturday.

The bottom side began the day a point behind Scunthorpe who were unable to take advantage, taking just one point from their home fixture with Bracebridge Heath.

The second-bottom side were bowled out for just 86 in a six-wicket defeat, but still have a game in hand.

Third-bottom Boston also failed to build a sizeable gap on Louth after their 133-run reverse at leaders Woodhall Spa, and now sit just six points better off.

Louth return on Saturday with a tricky trip to second-placed Bourne (noon start), while Boston host third-placed Bracebridge Heath, and Scunthorpe entertain sixth-placed Lindum.

* Louth Second XI are also fighting a rearguard action in the bottom half of Lincolnshire County League Division One.

The Seconds are seventh, but 32 points and two places above the bottom two.

On Saturday, they came away with just three points from their trip to Holton-le-Clay First XI.

Having won the toss and given the hosts first knock, Louth made a good start when Raghav Agarwal bowled opener Sam Marshall for five.

But Paul Holmes and Jim Birkwood then put on exactly 100 for the second wicket before Tom Ryder bowled Birkwood for 53.

Holmes continued to anchor the innings, adding another 88 runs with Inderjit Singh Hayre (43) before he was finally bowled for 62 (188-3).

Louth fought back well, refusing to let the home innings get away from them and eventually restricted Holton to 212-7 from their 45 overs.

Stewart West (26) and Sam Jones (11) gave the visitors a decent start in reply, and at 70-3 they were well in the match.

Henry Tye added 27, and Reggie Koen made 25, but there was little support elsewhere as Louth collapsed, losing their final seven wickets for just 44.

Stuart Harvey mopped up the tail, taking 4 for 13 as the visitors were bowled out for 114 in 32 overs.

On Saturday, they entertain bottom side Normanby Park at London Road (1pm start).