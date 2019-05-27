Lincs ECB Premier: Louth CC First XI sunk by Woodhall Spa

Louth CC First XI slipped to their fourth Lincs ECB Premier defeat with a heavy eight-wicket home defeat to Woodhall Spa on Saturday.

Primosh Perera (59), Paul Martin (34) and Laurence Scott (30) helped Louth to a competitive 170-9 off their 50 overs.

But Spa reached their winning total in only the 29th over as Harsha Vithana posted an unbeaten 72.

Jack Timby also struck 67 before being caught by Seb Darke, off Josh Court, after Court had also taken the catch to remove fellow opener Ollie Caswell for 12, off the bowling of Paul Martin.

Louth remain ninth, 18 points above the bottom two.