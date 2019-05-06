Lincs ECB Premier: Louth CC upset form book with Grantham win

Louth Cricket Club First XI picked up their first Lincs ECB Premier League win of the season on Saturday.

Hosting Grantham at London Road, the visitors made 146-6 from their allotted 45 overs, built largely around Carl Wilson’s unbeaten 50.

Paul Martin starred with the ball, removing two of Grantham’s top order batsmen on his way to figures of 3 for 21 off nine overs, while Josh Court took 2 for 50 from 16 overs, and Seb Darke claimed 1 for 41.

Rain delays meant Louth faced a revised target of 121 in 35 overs, but thanks in part to an innings of 43 from Sri Lankan import Primosh Perera, the home side reached their target with an over to spare for a four-wicket win.

The win, against previously unbeaten opponents, lifted Louth into seventh place ahead of their long trip south to Market Deeping on Saturday.

Alford won the toss at home to defending champions Bracebridge Heath and invited their visitors to bat in a game reduced to 41 overs per side.

Bracebridge were 89-5 when Stuart Fraser-Cattanach joined Kit Spence at the crease to add 64.

Spence was last man out for 73 as Heath recovered to post 219-8, with Alford’s opening bowler Steve Kirkham taking 5 for 46 and Andrew White picking up three wickets.

Alford reached 90-2 in reply thanks to Lloyd Batchelor (18), George Gregory (20) and Jack Wightwick (33).

But Will Carter and Alex Moor restricted the run rate, taking three wickets each, as Alford closed their innings on 148-9.

Alford sit ninth, having played a game less, and head to Lincoln on Saturday to play Lindum.