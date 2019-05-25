Louth archer Louise in good form ahead of national champs

Louth And District Archery Club promising junior Louise Smith continued her preparation for July’s national championships with victory last week.

Louise took the junior lady class in a county Windsor competition hosted by Friskney Bowmen.

Stuart Rodgers (left) and his spotter Rick Smith are bound for the Netherlands EMN-190524-125827002

Her coach Derek Burman said: “Louise has a extremely good, mature mindset that shone through as she matched and even bettered some the scores by the adult archers.”

The club’s tournament archers, have set their sights high this year by concentrating their preparatory training towards national and international competitions.

Blind archer Stuart Rodgers will compete in the World Para-Archery Championships, in Holland, on Monday and Tuesday.

Following that his main targets will be the National VI and Disability Championships, at Lilleshall, in September, followed by an International Invitation event outdoor, and indoor Vision Impaired Archery Tournament (VIAT) in Andorra, also in September.

Wheelchair archer Tom Folwell, meanwhile will compete in the men’s compound archery class at the National Disability Championships at Lilleshall in

September where Peter Shaw will also shoot in the Open Class Vision Impaired class.

Club spokesman Rick Smith said: “ We wish the archers all the very best in their endeavours, and especially good luck and all in the gold to Stuart Rodgers as he takes on the world’s best vision impaired archers on behalf of Team GB.”