Louth Archery Club end season with festive shoot

Louth and District Archery Club finished the season in the Old Gymnasium at the rear of Tedder Hall, Manby, as 24 members enjoyed some shooting.

Chairman and coach Rick Smith presented ‘Well Done’ trophies to the club’s up-and-coming archers and a ‘Super Hero’ trophy to coach Derek Burman.

Jackie Shaw, club secretary, received a bouquet for her unstinting work for the club during 2019.

Pete Shaw, who recently retired from competition archery, acted as field captain and shooting controller for the afternoon.

Following breaks in the shooting a festive buffet was enjoyed and culminated in a raffle, including a wonderful prize donated by KG Archery, and many people went home with festive prizes.

The club will re-open for shooting on Saturday, January 4 from noon at the Old Gymnasium, and everyone is looking forward to the new season.