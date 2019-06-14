Louth Archery Club hotshots land county crowns

Louth and District Archery Club pair Louise Smith and Pete Shaw hit the bullseye as they were crowned county champions last week.

Louise became junior lady champion, while clubmate Pete won the visually impaired open class at the Lincolnshire County Championship and Open tournament in Boston.

The tournament was held at the Mayflower Sports ground and hosted by Pilgrim Bowmen of Boston.

For once the Lincolnshire weather was fine throughout the day and both the two Louth club archers enjoyed a superb, but tiring day against some high-quality shooting from almost 60 archers from all over the county and East Midlands.

Louise, who is one the club’s rising junior stars, arrived fresh from her success at the Lincolnshire County Windsor tournament at Friskney a fortnight before.

She shot her normal round of Bristol III which consisted of a total of 12-dozen arrows shot at three different distances – 50, 40 and 30 yards – at a full-size 122cm target face.

The Louth archer shot well to achieve a new personal best with a score of 908 to take the title.

Pete, the number two ranked visually impaired archer in Britain, shot 144 arrows at his regulation distance of 30 metres, but on smaller target faces, ranging from 40cm to 80cm.

Despite having a four-week break from his usual shooting routine, Pete maintained his old form and focus to shoot another personal best with a score of 914 to become the new VI open class county Champion.

His score was also good enough to claim a new Lincolnshire County and East Midlands Archery Society record, as well as a new British Blind Sport Archery national record.

Louise and Pete will now be plotting further success over the summer tournament programme.