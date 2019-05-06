Louth Archery Club pair get summer season up and running

Louth and District Archery Club pair Louise Smith (junior class) and Pete Shaw (VI open class) started the summer outdoor season in good form.

The tournament archers competed in a world record status 720 tournament at 70, 50, 40 and 30 metres in Washingborough, hosted by Lincoln Archers on Sunday.

The round consisted of 72 arrows shot at differing distances and target-face sizes with a maximum score of 720.

Louise, who was shooting slightly below par for her normal standard, shot at 50 metres and scored 398.

However, at the other end of the shooting line, Pete shot his regulation distance of 30 metres and scored a good total of 607.

Pete’s wife Jackie elected to trial tournament shooting and also did well to shoot a score of 509 at 40 metres in her first tournament since she was a teenager.

Competition target archery is an extremely difficult sport and many people fall by the wayside, but Jackie should be applauded for her valiant attempt.

There are many more tournaments to come and the Louth archers know there is more from them to come.

Pete now pairs up with his good friend and team-mate Stuart Rodgers (VI B1 blind archer) as they travel down to Burnham, in Buckinghamshire, with Stuart’s spotter and mentor, Rick Smith.

On Sunday they will compete in the invitation-only Worshipful Company of Fletchers Tournament, at the Royal Toxophilite Society’s shooting ground.

Louth Archery Club meets on Tuesday evenings from 6pm to 8pm, and Saturday afternoons from noon to 4pm at Marshlands Community Facility, in Saltfleetby.

All are welcome.

For more details, contacted the club via email at laddac@mail.com or via their Facebook page at Louth Archery Club.