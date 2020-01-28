Louth Athletic Club endurance runner makes Waterways top 50

Louth Athletic Club endurance runner Curt Watkinson raced to a top-50 finish in his second ultra-distance race on Saturday.

He took on the challenge of the Waterways 30, run over a distance of 31.9 miles following the riverbanks and canal tow paths of the Cuckoo Way and Chesterfield Canal to the River Trent.

Ultra-runner Curt Watkinson EMN-200127-131520002

Curt finished 49th of the field of 169 runners, clocking 5hr 34min, a great time on a course made very muddy by recent floods.

* A quarter of Louth AC runners took part in the annual Ferriby 10-mile race along with 781 others.

The course was very challenging, climbing much of the first five miles which was followed by a four-mile descent and then a gruelling half-mile climb to the finish at Skidby Windmill.

Paul Snowden made his debut at the event and finished 76th overall in a time of 1hr 06min 26secs, and ninth out of 68 in the men’s vet 50 age group.

Kev Wallis finished 151st overall in a time of 1.11.21, for sixth out of 47 in his vet 55 category.

Ruth Edison was running her third Ferriby race and finished 288th in 1.18.51 for fifth place out of 32 in the female vet 50 category, while Amanda Young finished 562nd in a time of 1.33.06.

She was seventh of 24 runners in the vet 55 group.

* Louth AC welcome all abilities of runners and meet on Tuesdays and Thursdays, with added social runs at weekends.

Find them on Facebook at Louth AC or visit the club website at Louth-ac.org.uk for further details.