Louth Athletic Club ladies claim Lincs cross country title

A squad of 12 Louth Athletic Club runners took part in the annual Lincolnshire Cross Country Championships at Biscathorpe, near Louth, earlier this month against athletes from all over the county.

The Louth contingent consisted of Trudy Roberts, Ruth Edison, Shirley Willett, Karen Moulding, Gail Castledine and Gill Crow for the ladies, and Paul Snowden, Jason Oxby, Kevin Houghton, Curt Watkinson, Mick Dean and Phil Jackson for the men.

Karen Moulding, Gail Castledine and Gill Crow raced to a top four finish through the Bescathorpe mud

The course again proved extremely challenging with plenty of hills, mud and water crossings to navigate over the three-and-a-half-mile ladies’ course, while the men faced a six-mile test.

The ladies’ A team of Trudy, Ruth and Shirley were crowned veteran ladies’ county champions, taking the crown by just a single point ahead of their nearest challengers.

Meanwhile, the ladies’ B team of Karen Moulding, Gail Castledine and Gill Crow finished as a very creditable fourth-placed team.