Louth Athletic Club pair race to Rauceby Ripper top-20 spots

An 11-strong group of Louth Athletic Club members took part in the 10th Rauceby Ripper race at South Rauceby, near Sleaford, last weekend.

They joined a field of 220 runners who tackled an 8.8-mile multi-terrain course which included plenty of mud and hills.

First over the line for Louth was Paul Snowden who finished 17th overall and second in the men’s vet 50 age group.

Kev Wallis finished close behind in 20th place for third place in the MV50 category.

Pete Crow was next for the men, coming home in 47th and ninth MV50, while Ruth Edison was first lady back for Louth in 56th overall and first in the female vet 50 category (FV50).

Eddie Enright crossed the line in 76th, and second Vet 60, and Mick Dean was next back in 98th.

Trudy Roberts was second lady back for Louth, and gained second place in her Vet 50 category, while Malcolm Cope finished 128th (7th Vet 60), and Shirl Willett finished 140th and seventh Vet 50.

Jane Cope and Amanda Young crossed the line together for 11th and 12th Vet 50 overall.

* Louth AC meet on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and also for social runs at weekends when not racing.

All abilities are welcome. See their Facebook page at Louth Athletic Club for more details.