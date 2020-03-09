Louth bowlers’ national run ends at quarter-final stage

Louth Indoor Bowls Club’s men’s over 60s team came up short in the quarter-finals of the national double-rink competition.

The Lincolnshire team lost 39-26 to County Durham opponents Stanley IBC in the tie, played at a neutral venue in York.

Louth enjoyed a good run to reach this stage, but were beaten by the better team on the day.

* In the club’s leagues, Wickaholics all but secured the Mixed Fours title after winning 15-12 against Caravanners.

They led Dreamers by four points, and only heavy defeats in their final two games and big wins by their rivals can reverse the positions.

* The battle for the Evening Fours League title was made more interesting when second-placed Fast Shippers made a dent in APS’s hopes.

They beat them 12-11 to move within three points of the leaders.

* In Division Two of the Morning Triples, Tornados won for the 12th successive time.

They defeated Otters 13-11 to remain five points ahead of Jaywalkers who had a comfortable win against Backwoodsmen.

* But it’s still tight at the top of the Friday Mixed Pairs where Pat Willoughby and Barrie Robinson kept their one-point lead when hanging on to beat Wendy Blyth and Alan Watson, 18-17.

Second-placed Rachael Stanley and Mike Norton kept the heat on with a 24-12 victory over Carol and Colin Smith.

* The annual tournament for the Colin Matthews Memorial Trophy was played as two-bowl triples and was won by Gill and Pete Fletcher with Simon Reeson.

The target competition was won by Sue Gurbutt with an excellent 21 points.

The club wishes to thank those who took part and to Simon for organising it.