Louth Bowls: Champions prove their worth in final day win

The final two rounds of games took place in the Morning Triples League at Louth Indoor Bowls Club last week, but the results were purely academic with only the minor placings to be decided.

It was a case of after the lord mayor’s show for Kestrels who had become champions the previous week.

They were beaten 17-10 by Two Plus One, for whom Arthur Abbey had an excellent game, but the league winners showed why they topped the table in their next game when their trio of Tony Powell, Barry Mountain and Ken Wright fought back from 14-8 down to pinch a 15-14 victory over their closest challengers Otters.

The league runners-up had earlier consolidated second spot with a 18-8 win against Mudlarks.

Wasps were a clear third despite a 14-13 defeat against Dreamers, while just five points separated the next five teams.

* The Winter League season has got under way at Louth as the club returned to full opening hours.

This weekend sees the final two days of free taster sessions for non-members to go along and try the game for themselves.

The sessions last from 9am to 2pm on Saturday and Sunday.