Louth Bowls Club: Kestrels pounce on Otters slip

There were significant results in the triples and pairs leagues at Louth Indoor Bowls Club last week which saw changes at the top of the respective tables.

Two wins for Kestrels saw them take top spot in the Triples, on shots difference, ahead of Otters who suffered a rare defeat, 14-11, to Wasps.

Kestrels took full advantage with a comfortable win over Dreamers and followed it up by eventually overcoming Meridian 19-6.

Otters returned to form when they also produced a big victory over Dreamers.

Wasps moved within three points of the top two when just getting the better of Mudlarks by 12-9, while Matelots didn’t have a game and are eight points back in fourth place.

Bottom team Meridian earned a 12-12 draw with Two Plus One to move level on points with Dreamers, but four points behind Scorpions who beat Two Plus One 18-3.

* There was a cracking game between the top two in Division One of the Australian Pairs where Malcolm Pearce and Mike Norton nicked a 10-9 win against Derek Blow and Barrie Robinson to regain top spot from their opponents.

There was never more than three shots between the pairs, but Blow/Robinson had their noses in front from the first end before Pearce/Norton drew level with three shots on the next to last end and somehow held on for shot on the final end.

* In Division Two, Sue Gurbutt and Jane Scott hung on to edge Anne Malcolm and Charlie Briggs 11-10.

They stay two points clear of Heather Masters and Roger Orme who won 16-11 against Peter Neve and substitute partner Simon Reeson.

Bottom pair Tony Hunter and Joe Yensen again just missed out on a win when losing 10-6 to Christine and Bob Tice, but remain just one point behind Bobbi and Keith Mumby-Croft.

They were edged out 14-13 by Sheila and Ken Webster as the two pairings exchanged places. Only three points separate the bottom three.

* This week is the last chance for members to submit teams or pairs for the winter leagues before work starts on preparing the fixtures.