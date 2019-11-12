Louth Bowls Club ladies lead the way for County League teams

In a busy week of County League action, Louth Indoor Bowls Club’s ladies’ team came away from Dunholme with a 81-75 aggregate shots victory having won two of the four rinks played.

Louth’s men’s over 60s team were at Scunthorpe and despite recording an excellent 26-11 win on one rink, thanks to Colin Smith, Dave Wise, George Snowball and Eddie Burak, the hosts won the other four rinks to gain the aggregate shots victory.

The mixed A team were at home against Horncastle and struggled for much of the match, with the visitors ahead on four of the five rinks at one stage.

Defending Division One champions Louth closed the gap in the closing stages and the result was in doubt right until the final few bowls had been played.

But it was Horncastle who won the match by 90 shots to 89.

Louth had two rink wins, Colin and Carol Smith combining with Rob Lamb and Brenda True to win 23-11, while the rink of Allan Dent, Simon Dent, Sylvia Stainton and Anne Burchell came through 18-17.

The rink skipped by Mike Norton drew 18-18 after a measure for shot went in the opposition’s favour.

Louth’s men’s B team visited Sleaford, but could only manage one rink victory and lost the match on aggregate shots.

* At club level, John Welsh and Barrie Robinson made it six wins out of six in the three-bowl pairs when beating Fred Watson and Bernard Beel 22-13.

And Terry Cornwall and Simon Reeson maintained their unbeaten record with a fourth win in five games as they beat Tina Reeson and Mike Norton by the same score.