Louth Bowls Club ladies storm to County League win

Louth Indoor Bowls Club’s ladies’ team enjoyed a comfortable aggregate shots victory at home against Dunholme in their latest County League fixture.

The overall score of 98–53 reflected the general dominance.

The visitors did manage a draw on one rink to prevent the whitewash, but they only just hung on as Tina Reeson’s rink overcame an early deficit to draw 17-17.

The best winning margin for Louth was the rink of Chris Love, Bernice Culham, Mary Cave and Anne Burchell which won 28-9.

Sylvia Stainton led her rink to a 14-shot win, while Jean Holdsworth’s rink won by 12 shots.

* In the club’s leagues, the 100 per cent record of Barrie Robinson and John Welsh in the Three-Bowl Pairs was ruined when they drew 14-14 with Tony Powell and Barrie Scott.

The leading pair only just salvaged a draw with two shots on the last end.

This means the only perfect record across the leagues now belongs to Carole Precious and Bob Ledgerwood in Division Three of the Friday Mixed Pairs.

But they, too, had a hard game before just managing to edge a 13-10 win against Ros and Barry Toyn.

They top the table on shots difference, and crucially with two games in hand.

Jane and Ron Conway stayed in second after an important 10-9 win against third-placed pair Judith Walker and Patrick O’Mahony.

* There was also a vital win for Tornados in Division Two of the Morning Triples League where they nicked a 15-14 victory over second-placed Louth to open up a four-point advantage.

* There were three more tight games in the Ladies’ League where leaders Jaytones were beaten 15-12 by Tyros as the two teams drew level on points.

Follies were held to a draw with second-bottom Ladybirdies, while basement team Canaries were a bit more chirpy after their draw against Woodentops.