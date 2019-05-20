Louth Bowls Club: Matelots take charge of Triples League race

There was yet another change at the top of the Morning Triples League at Louth Indoor Bowls Club last week as the competition maintains its intrigue.

With the top three teams having only one game each, challengers Matelots took the initiative by winning their two games to sail from fourth to first.

They cruised to a 21-6 victory over Meridian and then beat Dreamers 15-9 to take a one-point lead over the next three teams who are all level on points.

Kestrels are second after winning 17-6 against Dreamers, while Otters are third after scraping though 11-8 against Meridian.

Another tight game resulted in Wasps slipping to fourth after losing 13-12 to Two Plus One.

The top four teams now have a four-point gap from in-form team Mudlarks who have won their last three games, the latest a 21-4 thumping of Scorpions.

* In Division One of the Australian Pairs League, Liz Draper and Tony Powell lost for the first time when edged out 13-10 by Yvonne Cooper and John Clayton who moved level on points with their opponents.

Gill and Peter Fletcher moved into third spot after winning 12-10 against Linda and Martin Oldfield with whom they exchanged places.

In Division Two, Sue Gurbutt and Jane Scott took over top spot when Sue and substitute partner Bernice Culham beat Sally and Barry Coultas, standing in for the Websters.

They hold a one-point advantage over Heather and John Masters who were without a fixture.

Christine and Bob Tice beat Tony Hunter and Joe Yensen 12-7 to maintain third spot, two points ahead of Bobbi and Keith Mumby-Croft who defeated Anne Malcolm and Charlie Briggs 12-6.