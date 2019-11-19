Louth Bowls Club men off the mark in County League

Louth Indoor Bowls Club’s men’s A team recorded their first County League win of the season with a 101-87 aggregate shots victory at home to Stamford B.

The hosts managed three rink wins, with the quartet of Gary Bell, Geoff Ford, Dave Wise and Neil Castle having the biggest margin of victory with a 22-12 win.

Simon Reeson’s rink won by seven shots, and Allan Dent’s rink won by five.

* Louth’s mixed B team also won at home, against Dunholme, for their first aggregate shots victory since January.

The overall score remained close up to the halfway point, but Louth gradually eased away to a 104-72 victory.

The best winning margin was achieved by the rink of Pete Stainton, Rachael Stanley, Ian Dannatt and Janice Hexton which won 26-10.

There were also wins for the rinks skipped by Mark Cupitt (24-12), Pete Webster (23-16) and Ken Hasnip (17-11).

A feature of the match for Louth was the first appearance at this level of 15-year-old Daniel Stanley who played his part in one of the successful rinks.

* At club level, APS tightened their grip at the top of the Evening Fours League with a comfortable win over Questors.

It opened a five-point gap over Alford who were without a game, while the next three teams already seem destined to be battling for the runners-up spot.

* In the Australian Pairs League, Derek Blow and Tony Powell took over at the top of Division One after beating Anne Burchell and Jeff Baker.

They replaced previous leaders John Welsh and Chris Hanslip who lost 16-15 to Geoff Ford and Malcolm Wade.

In Division Two, Terry Cornwall and Paul Radford maintained their 100 per cent record after winning 18-6 against John Still and Tim Prescott.

Pat Willoughby and Barrie Robinson also maintained their perfect record in Division Three after a comfortable win against the unrelated duo of Jane Scott and Barry Scott.