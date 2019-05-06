Louth Bowls Club: Otters in the swim in Triples League

The summer leagues at Louth Indoor Bowls Club have been going for just three weeks, but no team in the Triples League has managed to retain an unbeaten record after five rounds of matches.

This should lead to some healthy competition throughout the campaign.

Four teams have notched up four wins each, with Otters topping the table on shots difference after they beat Scorpions 18-8.

Last year’s champions Kestrels won both of their games and are hovering in second spot.

They defeated Wishfuls 21-13 and then eased to a 17-6 victory over Two Plus One.

Wasps are in third place after winning 16-7 against Mudlarks, while Matelots are sailing along in fourth place after they also beat Mudlarks 14-10.

* In Division One of the Australian Pairs League, the top two duos should have faced each other, but the match was cancelled because of illness.

However, both teams still maintained their positions thanks to better shots differences than the other pairs who drew level on points.

Yvonne Cooper and John Clayton lead the way, with Liz Draper and Tony Powell in second spot.

Jenny and Terry Cornwall won 13-7 against Gill and Pete Fletcher to take third spot from Linda and Martin Oldfield who were beaten 20-6 by the in-form pairing of Neil Castle and Mike Norton.

And there’s not much to choose between any of the pairs in Division Two where Heather and John Masters top the table on shots difference after a 17-7 win against Bobbi and Keith Mumby-Croft.

Christine and Bob Tice are in second place after hanging on for a 12-10 victory over Sheila and Ken Webster, while Tony Hunter and Joe Yensen are third after beating Richard Tyrell and Peter Neve 12-9.

Sue Gurbutt and Jane Scott recorded their first win by defeating Anne Malcolm and Charlie Briggs, 17-8.