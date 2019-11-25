Louth Bowls Club over 60s dominate Boston in County League

Louth Indoor Bowls Club’s men’s over 60s team came up with an excellent result in their County League home match against Boston A last Thursday when winning on aggregate shots by 115 to 65.

The hosts won four of the five rinks, the best winning margin achieved by the quartet of Rob Lamb, Ron Conway, Michael Cheese and Mark Freemantle which won 31-6.

Dave Warren’s rink enjoyed a 30-13 win, while Keith Kelly’s rink came through 20-14, and Alan Watson guided his rink to a 19-16 victory.

* The men’s A team travelled to face Boston A on Saturday and after a close encounter came away with three rink wins and an aggregate shots victory of 93 against 83.

At one point Louth were nicely in control, up on four rinks and with a decent aggregate lead, but Boston fought back to go ahead on total shots before the visitors rallied again to pinch the victory over the last few ends.

With four regular players missing, Louth called upon 15-year-old Daniel Stanley to play his first-ever senior county match, and although being on a losing rink did pretty well.

* The club’s ladies’ team had a fixture at Scunthorpe, and although they won on three rinks, they were well beaten on the other two and the aggregate shots victory went to the home club.

* In the club’s leagues, APS’s surge at the top of the Evening Fours was slowed when held to a 10-10 draw by third-placed Fast Shippers.

But they still old a four-point lead over Alford who eased to a 25-8 win against Blossom Way.

* In Division Two of the Morning Triples League, the battle of the top two saw Jaywalkers just edge a 14-11 win against Louth to take a two-point lead over their opponents.