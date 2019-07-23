Louth Bowls Club: Triples League becomes a three-horse race

The contest for the Morning Triples League title at Louth Indoor Bowls Club has developed into a three-way battle as in-form Wasps won their fifth straight game to keep the heat on the top two.

Kestrels remained top on shots difference after edging a cracking game with Matelots to win 12-10.

Second-placed Otters, meanwhile, were having a bad day as they slumped 27-5 to a Wishfuls trio of John Clayton, Pam Cowling and Wendy Porter. But they were back on form in their next game to thump Two Plus One 24-4.

Wasps had a comfortable 21-5 win over Scorpions to stay within three points of top spot.

* In Division One of the Australian Pairs, a steady performance from Malcolm Pearce and Mike Norton saw them defeat Jean Holdsworth and Wendy Porter 22-7.

The result moved them two points clear of Derek Blow and Barrie Robinson who were held to a 11-11 draw by Gill and Pete Fletcher.

But the battle for the title remains very close, with only three points between the top four pairs.

* At the top of Division Two, Sue Gurbutt and Jane Scott opened up a four-point gap after beating Sheila and Ken Webster 15-8, while their nearest rivals both lost.

Heather and John Masters went down 10-8 to Anne Malcolm and Charlies Briggs who moved up to fourth, while Pete Neve and Richard Tyrell lost 19-16 to Tony Hunter and Joe Yensen.

They came good in the latter stages of the game to win five successive ends, including a score of six, and moved off the bottom.

Fixtures for the winter are now being worked on, with a view to being available within two weeks. The league season starts on Monday, September 16.