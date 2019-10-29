Louth Bowls: County League sides draw a blank

Louth Indoor Bowls Club’s ladies’ team played host to Lincoln Ladies in a county match at Birch Road.

The home side won on three of the five rinks, but it was the visitors who won the match on aggregate shots by 94 to 87.

Louth’s best winning rink was made up of Tina Reeson, Barbara Shufflebotham, Juli Crowe and Sue Page which won 24-13.

Ladies’ captain Jean Holdworth skipped her rink to a 21-11 win, while the rink skipped by Bernice Culham came through 20-17.

* The men’s A team also came up short when entertaining Boston A in their Division One match, winning just two rinks and losing the aggregate by nine shots.

The rink of Colin Smith, Rob Lamb, Geoff Love and Mike Catlow won 23-18, and the four of Allan Dent, Geoff Ford, Mally Hewson and Mark Freemantle won 18-14.

* At club level there was a surprise in the Evening Fours League where leaders APS lost for the first time.

They went down 15-14 against bottom team Wayouts who pinched their first win, but APS retained their three-point lead as second-placed Alford were also beaten, 13-11 by Stags.

* In the Friday Mixed Pairs League, Sylvia Stainton and Mally Hewson kept up their unbeaten start to the season when surviving a fightback from Carol and Colin Smith to win 14-13.

The result kept them one point ahead of Rachael Stanley and Mike Norton who managed a hard-earned 14-11 win against Wendy and Vic White.

In Division Two, Jane and Ron Conway made it four wins out of four as they beat Derek and Diana Scott 14-8.

The win kept them ahead of Judith Walker and Patrick O’Mahony who have won all three of their games.